Barclays PLC Sells 112,731 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,280,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $314.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

