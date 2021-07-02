Financial Contrast: Vaxcyte (PCVX) vs. Its Rivals

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 201 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vaxcyte to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vaxcyte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1119 4461 9850 186 2.58

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.06%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -7.60 Vaxcyte Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.76

Vaxcyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

