8,047 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adient by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

