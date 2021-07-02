Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,904 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

