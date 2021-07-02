PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.