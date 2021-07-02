Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $382,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

