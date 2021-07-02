Trexquant Investment LP Invests $390,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.70 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

