SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 243,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 143,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.86. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

