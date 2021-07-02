SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.