SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

