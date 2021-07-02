Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,906 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $87,805,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $79,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $29.37 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

