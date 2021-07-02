CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,518 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.18 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

