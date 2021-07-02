Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

