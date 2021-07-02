Comparing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

This table compares Genel Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.02 -$416.90 million $0.42 5.48 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.30 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.10

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genel Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Genel Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

