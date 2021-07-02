Critical Comparison: Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SCYNEXIS and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 292.71%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS N/A -161.96% -36.74% Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Cardax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 1,294.60 -$55.19 million ($4.71) -1.60 Cardax $540,000.00 2.22 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Cardax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company develops ibrexafungerp, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.