Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,555,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 219,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $116.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $108.33 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

