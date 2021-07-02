Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $44,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock valued at $36,529,666 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

