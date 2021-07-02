Citigroup Inc. Acquires 31,505 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 585.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Strategic Education worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

