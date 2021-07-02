UBS Group Reiterates SEK 185 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 185 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 226.70.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.