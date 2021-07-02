Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

