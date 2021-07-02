BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

