Volta Finance Limited Plans Dividend of €0.14 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON VTA opened at GBX 6.12 ($0.08) on Friday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 28.46 and a quick ratio of 28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.05.
About Volta Finance
