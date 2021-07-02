Volta Finance Limited Plans Dividend of €0.14 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VTA opened at GBX 6.12 ($0.08) on Friday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 28.46 and a quick ratio of 28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.05.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.