BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.53. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 28,541 shares traded.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm has a market cap of $307.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

