4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Down 1.6%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 10,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPS. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.