U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.74. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,181,496 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

