PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

