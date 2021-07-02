Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 486,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 134,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

