thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €8.89 ($10.46). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.82 ($10.38), with a volume of 1,816,522 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

