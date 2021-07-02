Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.71. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.51, with a volume of 313,828 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.05.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

