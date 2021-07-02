Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.46. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 86,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$59.74 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 2,829,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,166,809.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

