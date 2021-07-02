Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Curis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

