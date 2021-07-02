Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $145.52

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

