Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

