HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 4.9%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.20. 8,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 537,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,503,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

