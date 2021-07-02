KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $251.16 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

