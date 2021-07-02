Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Increases By 127.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $728,989.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS COSM opened at $5.44 on Friday. Cosmos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

