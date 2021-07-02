Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Rises By 73.4%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ DAX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

