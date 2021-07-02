AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 433.80 ($5.67). Approximately 765,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 621,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.20 ($5.67).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

