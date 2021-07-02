HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,131.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $319.05 million and approximately $119,131.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004641 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

