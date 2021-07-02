United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $56.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.15 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

