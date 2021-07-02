Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $18.38

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

