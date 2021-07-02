Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Egretia has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $5.29 million and $1.62 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.87 or 0.00669941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,987.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

