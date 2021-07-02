Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $311.26 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $311.26 million and $13.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,117.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.13 or 0.06181424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.01455791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00399174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00156195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.00622638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00422796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00343260 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,708,816,399 coins and its circulating supply is 26,888,465,586 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.