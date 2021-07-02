COVA Market Cap Tops $730,204.70 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, COVA has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $730,204.70 and approximately $19,729.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.87 or 0.00669941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,987.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

