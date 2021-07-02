300 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.97 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

