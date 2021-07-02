Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 610 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.