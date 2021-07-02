Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Helios Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

HLIO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.