Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.86 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.