496 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.