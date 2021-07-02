iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 447.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

